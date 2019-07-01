Things Get Awkward on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way When Jihoon Learns About His Sleeping Arrangement

Deavan and Jihoon met online, three months later they met in person, and weeks later they were expecting a child together. Now, they're back together—with Jihoon's parents and Deavan's daughter—trying to make it all work on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jihoon and his parents have made it from South Korea to Las Vegas for the combined family trip. Deavan, 22, lives with her family in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is hoping to win over Jihoon's parents so they bless their marriage, allowing them to begin their life together in Korea. And in the clip above, Jihoon is learning the lay of the land when it comes to Deavan and her daughter, Drascilla.

"She has to sleep in the middle tonight," Deavan tells Jihoon about the sleeping arrangements.