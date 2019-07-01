Ashanti's New Swimwear Collection Will Heat Up Your Summer

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 6:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ashanti, PrettyLittleThing

Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may know Ashanti as the "Rock Wit U" singer, but now she is also a swimsuit designer!

The talented artist has partnered with online boutique PrettyLittleThing to introduce a line of bold pieces you need in your closet this summer.

"I feel like everyone deserves to look and feel amazing," Ashanti told E! News ahead of today's official launch. "I wanted pieces that would empower women."

The singer's swim collection features unique styles and patterns such as a neon lime suit, peacock print two-piece and silver metallic bikini.

"These all stand out because they're so different and exotic and they come in a variety of cuts for each body," she remarked.

Ashanti's swimwear is inspired by her travels to many tropical places, such as The Amazon and The Caribbean.  The line, which features plus sizes, also includes one pieces and cover-ups.

Watch

Perfect Bikinis for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

There is sure to be something everyone will like and feel confident in.

Check out some of our favorites from the Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing collection in our gallery below.

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Silver Metallic Strappy Bikini

This futuristic two-piece will definitely take your bikini collection to the next level.

SHOP NOW: $18 for Top on PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW: $18 for Bottom on PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Orange Stripe Tiger Print Bikini

We're obsessed with this mixed animal print off the shoulder bikini, featuring lime green lines.

SHOP NOW: $22 for Top on PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW: $18 for Bottom on PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Multi Peacock Print Tie Side Bikini

We never knew we needed a peacock bikini until now...

SHOP NOW: $22 for Top on PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW: $18 for Bottom on PrettyLittleThing

Article continues below

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Pink Snake Print Halterneck Swimsuit

You need this pink snakeskin one-piece that will make everyone jealous this summer.

SHOP NOW: $35 on PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Orange Stripe Tiger Print Kimono

Swimsuit cover-ups never looked so good! Pair this vibrant robe with a white or black bikini for a bold look.

SHOP NOW: $40 on PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Lime Snake Print Strap Detail Plunge Swimsuit

This lime green snakeskin suit with a plunging neckline is sure to be a show stopper.

SHOP NOW: $35 on PrettyLittleThing

Article continues below

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

Metalic Mirror Bikini

Stand out on the beach this summer in this bikini featuring metallic material with all over mirror jewels and cross over tie sides.

SHOP NOW: $55 for Top on PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW: $35 for Bottom on PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm, Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

White Sequin Bikini

We're obsessed with this simple yet flirty bikini with translucent pink shimmers.

SHOP NOW:$35 for Top on PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW:$35 for Bottom on PrettyLittleThing

Can we have all these bikinis please?!

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , PrettyLittleThing , Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Bikinis , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

Sophie Turner's Column Dress, Zoë Kravitz's Biker Shorts and Much More: All The Bridal Fashion You May Have Missed

Stassi Schroder

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Next Level Basic Guide to #OOTD

E-Comm, PJ Trend

Pajamas Trend: 8 PJs for Night and Day

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

Katharine McPhee Steps Out in Glamorous Blue Dress at Wedding Reception

Necessary Realness: Sexy Summer Celeb Style

Dua Lipa, Glastonbury

Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller and More Stars Acing Music Festival Fashion at Glastonbury 2019

E-Comm: Dress Over Pants Trend

How to Work the Dresses-Over-Pants Trend

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.