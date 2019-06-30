Justin Bieber Comes to Scooter Braun's Defense After Taylor Swift Slams Him for Owning Her Music

It looks like there's some "Bad Blood" between Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

On Sunday morning, the "ME!" singer revealed the "sad" news that music manager Scooter Braun will soon own her entire music catalogue. It's something that, she said, she's "grossed out" by.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work," Swift shared in a lengthy post on her Tumblr page. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past."

She added, "Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."

So how does the "I Don't Care" singer play into this?