Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Romantic Vacation: ''These Are the Moments I Live for''

Destination: Arizona and Utah!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are enjoying a romantic getaway on the border of the two states. For the 25-year-old singer, he explained that this much-needed alone time with his wife is what "refreshes my soul."

"These are the moments I live for," the Canadian-born star shared in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a selfie with his lady love. "Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours."

Bieber's sweet caption about the 22-year-old supermodel caught the attention of their longtime friend, Kendall Jenner, who cheekily commented, "She's a little bit mine too." Moreover, Sean Kingston couldn't help but notice their "real love."

"Real love !!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man," he wrote. "Happiness is the [key]."

If anything, a source told E! News that the pair "seemed to have an amazing time being out in the desert and spending alone time in an incredibly beautiful place."