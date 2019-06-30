Kim Kardashian and All Her Sisters Showcase Sexy Looks While Celebrating Larsa Pippen's Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 11:12 AM

It's a Kardashian-Jenner sisters' night out!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got together on Saturday night for a rare outing to celebrate family friend Larsa Pippen's 45th birthday. The group hit up celebrity hotspots Craig's and the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

"All sisters in the same club is rare," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 38-year-old reality star wore a long-sleeved, high neck neon green minidress with a pattern of swirling yellow lines and neon strappy sandals. Kourtney, 40, channeled Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 with a black and magenta lingerie-style mini slip dress, paired with black strappy sandals.

Khloe, 35, sported a black strappy leather mini dress and black pumps. Kendall, 23, matched in a black, long sleeve mini shirt dress, paired with sunglasses and below-the-knee black boots. Kylie, 21, sported a fire engine red leather mini dress and black strappy sandals. And the birthday girl dazzled in an asymmetrical dress adorned with crystals.

The women were also joined by other friends, including Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

See photos of the sisters and Larsa on their night out.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

The sisters make their entrance.

Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Stassi

SPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou

The reality star appears with her bestie.

Khloe Kardashian

MEGA

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star showcases a hot look.

Kendall Jenner

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

The reality star and model showcases a sexy black style.

Kylie Jenner, Donut, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Chocolate Heaven

The group enjoys some desserts.

Kylie Jenner, Donut, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Donut Time!

Yum!

Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

But First...

...let me take a selfie

Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Larsa Pippen

The birthday girl!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Sisters unite!

Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star is all smiles.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kisses

Party on!

