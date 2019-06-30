Inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Wedding Reception—Featuring Diplo as DJ!

No hard feelings here!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas weren't too peeved that Diplo leaked live video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, because not only did he attend their second nuptials on Saturday, he also DJed the reception. And no, he did not livestream either event.

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brotherssinger exchanged vows again in a larger ceremony at Château du Martinay in Carpentras in southern France. The bride wore a white bridal gown and the groom sported an all-black tux.

"This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho," Diplo joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself standing in a tux not far from the venue.