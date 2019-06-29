Prince William and Kate Middleton to Visit Pakistan This Fall for the First Time

Ready for take-off!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are packing their bags and headed to Pakistan this fall, according to the Kensington Palace. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office," a statement from palace read on Saturday. "The visit will take place in the Autumn."

This will mark the couple's first visit to Pakistan, however, their royal family members have been to the South Asian country before, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife. "Her Majesty The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2006," the palace revealed.

Earlier this week, it was rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were planning to travel to a "variety of Commonwealth countries," according to The Mail on Sunday. The publication reported the royal pair would head to Bangladesh, India, Malaysia and Singapore.