Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Road to Marriage

Jun. 29, 2019

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is officially off the market, y'all!

The reality TV star married his lady love and Bravo co-star Brittany Cartwright, in a romantic, fairytale-like ceremony on Saturday, June 29.

Friends and family members gathered around for the couple's big day at the Kentucky Castle, where the two exchanged vows and wowed their guests with larger-than-life decorations and mesmerizing ensembles. The brunette beauty walked down the aisle in a custom bridal gown that she found at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her husband looked sharp and dapper in a timeless suit.

Fans of the reality TV series will recall the magical moment Taylor popped the big question during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. Brittany was taken aback by the proposal and couldn't stop smiling after her beau got down on one knee at their favorite restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Road to Marriage

Fast-forward to now, and the couple is now husband and wife!

To see their whirlwind romance over the years—aka how it all began up until now—keep scrolling through our galley below!

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Twitter

It's Official!

Earlier this week, the couple made things a bit more official after getting their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Watch What Happens Live

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities share a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

Time to Party!

The couple lives their best lives in Miami, as they celebrate their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties. "All of the ladies and guys have been doing group activities together and are having a blast," a source reveals of their festivities.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

Something Blue

The pair steps out in their finest attire for their rehearsal dinner in Kentucky. Cartwright wears an adorable heart-printed dress while Taylor opts for something blue!

Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Engagement, Party

Instagram

Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to E!'s People's Choice Awards. "Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," the Bravolebrity shares on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Instagram

Instagram

Hitting the Pause Button

While the two called it quits for a while after news broke that Jax cheated. However, they reconciled and seemed happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion. "He was very persistent and just did not give up. There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me," Brittany revealed to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on E!'s Daily Pop.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Instagram

The Big Question

The brunette beauty shares the special news on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she says of her proposal, which took place in Malibu on June 8, 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

E! News

Welcome to SUR

Brittany joins the Vanderpump Rules cast and becomes part of the crazy Bravo family. She and Jax take their relationship to the next level. 

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Bravo

Going Country

The pair takes a break from LA and heads to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They film their spin-off show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience the many ups and downs of their relationship.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kentucky Derby 2016

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors

What Happens in Vegas

Not everything stays in Sin City! The Pump Rules star persuades his lady love to join him in LA and on the Bravo reality series. It works, because, she's become a fan favorite on the show. 

Congrats to the newlyweds on their big day!

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Jax Taylor , Weddings , Couples , Celebrities , Reality TV , Bravo

