See Reese Witherspoon and Other Celebs Arrive at Zoë Kravitz's Star-Studded Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 3:28 PM

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

The guest list for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding in France looks like a Who's Who in Hollywood.

The event was held at the bride's father and rock music icon Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris, according to People. Between him and his daughter, not to mention his ex and Zoë's mom Lisa Bonet, they know a lot of other famous people.

So it should come as no surprise that guests included Zoë's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese WitherspoonLaura Dern and Nicole Kidman—who is also Lenny's ex-fiancée, plus her husband Keith Urban.

Also in attendance: couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley BensonEddie Redmayne—Zoë's co-star in the Fantastic Beasts Moviesand wife Hannah BagshaweChris Pine—who worked with Zoë' on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseand girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, and oh, yeah, Denzel Washington—who starred on the '80s medical drama series St. Elsewhere, which featured the bride's mom on an episode.

Enough star power for you?

See photos of the celebrity guests at Zoë and Karl's wedding:

Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Shailene Woodley

The 27-year-old star goes glam but with an edge to her fellow co-star's wedding ceremony.

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz wedding

SplashNews.com

Reese Witherspoon

Red, hot, hot, hot! The actress brings the heat to her co-star's wedding ceremony in this fiery number.

Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Zoe Kravitz wedding

SplashNews.com

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis

The two came to slay! Pine wears a striking blue suit while his girlfriend and English actress wears something classic.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies beauty attends her fellow co-star's wedding with her hubby, Keith Urban, by her side.

Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe, Zoe Kravitz wedding

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

The couple is ready to celebrate Zoe and Karl's wedding as they head into the ceremony in mesmerizing ensembles.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Zoe Kravitz wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

The couple makes a grand entrance with their fashion-forward 'fits.

Denzel Washington, Zoe Kravitz wedding

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Denzel Washington

The legendary actor opts for a sleek black get-up for the special occasion.

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Ooh la la! The bride and groom are positively glowing as they arrive to their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.

Lenny Kravitz, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Lenny Kravitz

The world-famous rocker and father of the bride sports a flashy ensemble. 

Lisa Bonet, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Lisa Bonet

Zoë's proud mama steps out for the rehearsal dinner in a purple floral kimono. Trés chic!

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

"Date night in Paris," the bride's Big Little Lies co-star (pictured here with her longtime hubby) writes on Instagram.

Laura Dern, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Laura Dern

Perfectly paisley! The Golden Globe winner channels her inner Renata. 

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

The couple pulls out all the style stops in a gold suit and leather mini-dress, respectively.

Chris Pine, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Chris Pine

The actor is looking oh-so suave in this mustard yellow suit.

Shailene Woodley, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star pairs a stylish black fedora with chunky wedges and a navy blue dress.

Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Pauletta Washington & Denzel Washington

The longtime couple steps out to raise a glass to Zoë and Karl.

Marisa Tomei, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

Best Image / BACKGRID

Marisa Tomei

The actress puts a new spin on the LBD.

Annabella Wallis, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Annabelle Wallis

Silver siren! The British actress turns heads in a midi-dress.

Cree Summer, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

BACKGIRD

Cree Summer

The celeb takes a walk on the wild side in this colorful ensemble. 

Congrats to the happy couple on their wedding!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

 

