See Reese Witherspoon and Other Celebs Arrive at Zoë Kravitz's Star-Studded Wedding

The guest list for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding in France looks like a Who's Who in Hollywood.

The event was held at the bride's father and rock music icon Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris, according to People. Between him and his daughter, not to mention his ex and Zoë's mom Lisa Bonet, they know a lot of other famous people.

So it should come as no surprise that guests included Zoë's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman—who is also Lenny's ex-fiancée, plus her husband Keith Urban.

Also in attendance: couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Eddie Redmayne—Zoë's co-star in the Fantastic Beasts Moviesand wife Hannah Bagshawe, Chris Pine—who worked with Zoë' on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, and oh, yeah, Denzel Washington—who starred on the '80s medical drama series St. Elsewhere, which featured the bride's mom on an episode.

Enough star power for you?