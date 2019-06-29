Priyanka Chopra Is Pretty in Pink at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Second Wedding

Priyanka Chopra does not disappoint when it comes to her wedding fashion, even as a guest.

Her husband Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a second, larger wedding ceremony in France on Saturday. Priyanka attended the event wearing a gorgeous pastel pink saree. The actress had showcased traditional Indian outfits at her and Nick's multiple wedding events in December in her native India.

Joe and Nick's brother and band mate Kevin Jonas also attended the wedding with wife Danielle Jonas. The bride and groom's parents also attended, as did the littlest Jonas, Frankie Jonas.

Other celebrity guests included Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who served as one of her bridesmaids, plus Diplo—who leaked video of their first wedding in Las Vegas in May, Joe's DNCE band mates, Wilmer Valderrama and model Amanda Pacheco—who have sparked romance rumors in recent weeks, personal development coach Mike Bayer, and Dr. Phil McGraw—who leaked the bride and groom's wedding date a week ago on Instagram.