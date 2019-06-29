EXCLUSIVE!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Second Wedding Ceremony in France

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 12:50 PM

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have tied the knot once again!

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the Game of Thrones star, 23, wed in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, E! News has learned.

White elegant flowers and glass candles adorned the aisles at the ceremony site, a source told E! News. After the wedding, the bride and groom and their guests headed to a reception at Château de Tourreau.

Turner got ready with her bridesmaids, including her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Turner, at the venue while Jonas prepared separately with his groomsmen, the source said, adding, "Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves."

The night before the ceremony, the couple and their loved ones celebrated at a wedding rehearsal dinner.

Their second wedding comes almost two months after Jonas and Turner married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. After attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the couple went to A Little White Chapel to say "I do" at the Sin City location's Chapel L'Amour. 

The May 1 ceremony, which was broadcast on Diplo's Instagram Live, was attended by Jonas' brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of "Speechless" during the ceremony. That same day, Jonas and Turner obtained their marriage license, officially making them husband and wife.

Watch

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Tying the Knot Again in June

The couple's nuptials came as a major surprise to their fans, especially since Turner and Jonas had been open about their plans for a summer wedding in France.

"They knew they needed to have a legal ceremony in the U.S. and decided a few weeks ago to do it in Vegas after the Billboard Awards," a source told E! News at the time. "Some of their friends and family would be there so it felt like the perfect timing."

"They booked the chapel for a big block of the night to make sure they had it to themselves and that the timing could be spontaneous," the insider continued. "A friend paid and set up the entire thing."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

"Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," the insider shared in May. "They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."

Prior to the duo's second wedding, Turner enjoyed a luxurious bachelorette party in Europe with her closest pals, including Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

"Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie," one insider told E! News. "Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding."

