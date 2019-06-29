Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Marry In Romantic Wedding in France

Here comes the bride... Zoë Kravitz.

The 30-year-old Big Little Lies and Divergent actress, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, exchanged vows with Love and Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman in a romantic wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 29, People confirmed. She and her hubby tied the knot at her dad's house in Paris after three years of dating.

Celebrity guests included Zoë's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

A day earlier, the bride and groom and their loved ones celebrated at a rehearsal dinner at the city's Restaurant Lapérouse. Zoë wore a custom white crochet pearl dress over white boy shorts and a strapless silk bra, made by Danielle Frankel, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Zoë and Karl met in 2016 while hanging out at a bar with mutual friends. She invited him to an after-party at her place and they soon started dating and went public with their romance.