Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hawkins, Indiana is going Hollywood!

The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things turned out on Friday evening for the Season 3 world premiere, which took place in Santa Monica, Calif. Stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery and many more rocked their finest threads for the red carpet affair.

More than a year and a half has passed since we've seen the kids of Stranger Things on our screens, so suffice it to say July 4 can't some soon enough. And speaking of the sci-fi show's summer premiere date, Millie previously told E! News upcoming episodes will be all about the "summer of love."

"It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple ‘Meleven,'" the 15-year-old dished, referencing her and Finn's onscreen romance. "Obviously we have to add some Stranger Things mystery into it and it definitely gets very deep and scary."