Tana Mongeau's Apparent Engagement Rings From Jake Paul Only Cost $500

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 6:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Despite a combined estimated net worth of over $12 million, YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul opted for a wallet-friendly engagement. 

Days after the controversial internet personalities announced that Jake had proposed to Tana on her 21st birthday, E! News has learned a bit more about the jewelry the bride-to-be accepted from her boo. 

It turns out Jake, 22, popped the question with a set of five rings from Adina's Jewels. In total, the collection cost a modest $544 and featured a plethora of cubic zirconia stones. The CZ Rectangle Ring ($125) is what Tana is currently rocking on her engagement finger, in addition to a Baguette Eternity Band ($98), Eternity Band ($98), Double Row Princess Cut Ring ($98) and a CZ Baguette Eternity Band ($125). 

So does the latest revelation in Tana and Jake's love story cast further doubt on the validity of their engagement? We'll leave that one up to you. 

Watch

YouTube Star Shane Dawson Is Engaged

Of course, it's important to note that the couple maintains their engagement is the real deal. In a video posted to Jake's YouTube channel on Friday, he took fans behind the scenes of the proposal, which went down at a nightclub in Las Vegas. 

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

"You're awesome, and like actually awesome as f--k," Jake said in the video. "I've really loved getting to know you, hanging with you and stirring up the internet over the past couple of months. This video is dedicated to you and your beautiful smile, and also to us becoming husband and wife." 

The lovebirds actually hitch-hiked their way to Sin City after their bus broke down, but ultimately made it to Drai's Nightclub (with a Ring Pop in hand) to pop the big question. 

After taking the stage together, Jake told the crowd, "This girl right here in the blonde and the black just turned 21." He then turned to Tana and said, "But like, I like you. I like you a lot. Like so much. And I was thinking it would be dope if you would like, marry me. Tana Mongeau, take this strawberry kiwi Ring Pop and marry me."

Tana's response after saying yes? "My net worth just jumped a lot." 

Ah, young love. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Engagements , Couples , YouTube , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dua Lipa, Glastonbury

Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller and More Stars Acing Music Festival Fashion at Glastonbury 2019

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pre-Wedding Party

Sophie Turner Goes Bridal for Pre-Wedding Celebration With Joe Jonas, Maisie Williams and More

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

No, Kylie Jenner Isn't Pregnant Despite What Fans Heard at Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party

Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant! All You Need to Know About Her BF

Most Iconic YouTuber Coming Out Videos

Melissa McCarthy, Ursula

Melissa McCarthy in Talks to Play Ursula in Live-Action Little Mermaid

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

Zoë Kravitz's Big Little Lies Co-Stars and More Celebs Kick Off Her Wedding Celebrations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.