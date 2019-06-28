Tana Mongeau's Apparent Engagement Rings From Jake Paul Only Cost $500

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 6:37 PM
Despite a combined estimated net worth of over $12 million, YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul opted for a wallet-friendly engagement.
Days after the controversial internet personalities announced that Jake had proposed to Tana on her 21st birthday, E! News has learned a bit more about the jewelry the bride-to-be accepted from her boo.
It turns out Jake, 22, popped the question with a set of five rings from Adina's Jewels. In total, the collection cost a modest $544 and featured a plethora of cubic zirconia stones. The CZ Rectangle Ring ($125) is what Tana is currently rocking on her engagement finger, in addition to a Baguette Eternity Band ($98), Eternity Band ($98), Double Row Princess Cut Ring ($98) and a CZ Baguette Eternity Band ($125).
So does the latest revelation in Tana and Jake's love story cast further doubt on the validity of their engagement? We'll leave that one up to you.
Of course, it's important to note that the couple maintains their engagement is the real deal. In a video posted to Jake's YouTube channel on Friday, he took fans behind the scenes of the proposal, which went down at a nightclub in Las Vegas.
Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas
"You're awesome, and like actually awesome as f--k," Jake said in the video. "I've really loved getting to know you, hanging with you and stirring up the internet over the past couple of months. This video is dedicated to you and your beautiful smile, and also to us becoming husband and wife."
The lovebirds actually hitch-hiked their way to Sin City after their bus broke down, but ultimately made it to Drai's Nightclub (with a Ring Pop in hand) to pop the big question.
After taking the stage together, Jake told the crowd, "This girl right here in the blonde and the black just turned 21." He then turned to Tana and said, "But like, I like you. I like you a lot. Like so much. And I was thinking it would be dope if you would like, marry me. Tana Mongeau, take this strawberry kiwi Ring Pop and marry me."
Tana's response after saying yes? "My net worth just jumped a lot."
Ah, young love.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?