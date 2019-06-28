No, Kylie Jenner Isn't Pregnant Despite What Fans Heard at Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party

Not so fast, Kar-Jenner fans! Kylie Jenner did not spill a secret about a possible second pregnancy at Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebration.

A video taken inside the Revenge Body star's party had some theorizing it was Kylie who could be heard in the background announcing she was pregnant. E! News can confirm that it was simply a case of mistaken identity and Kylie isn't pregnant at this time.

Of course, that doesn't negate the possibility of baby news in the future!

The 21-year-old and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are eager to give 1-year-old Stormi Webster a little sibling sooner rather than later.

"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," a source previously told E! News. "She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."