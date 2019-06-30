This Is What Happened After 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Ashley Called the Police on Jay

Cops, secret videos and dramatic FaceTime calls filled the Sunday, June 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.

After last week's cliffhanger ending, cameras picked back up with Jay returning to Ashley's house after he admitted to sleeping with another woman.

"You're a f—king piece of s—t. I hope you know that," Ashley yelled. But she wasn't done there. "I hope your d—k shrivels off and you f—king rot in hell and you die," she told him. "Way to use someone for a green card."

Jay continued to fess up about the affair, but asked Ashley, "Whose fault is that?" And that really set her off. Ashley began to push Jay out of her house. He left, but she called the police and told them there was an altercation and he was an illegal immigrant. She never adjusted his status after marriage, and the fiancé visa expired.

"Our marriage is over," she told cameras.