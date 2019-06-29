This Weekend's Best Sales: Coach, Victoria's Secret & More

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 29, 2019 3:00 AM
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off sale items at Antho's Summer Tag Sale.
Banana Republic
SHOP NOW: All shoes are 40-60% off.
Bloomingdale's
SHOP NOW: Save 50% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Coach
SHOP NOW: Score 50% off apparel, bags, sunglasses and more.
Express
SHOP NOW: Take up to 70% off items at the Express Summer Sale.
Gap
SHOP NOW: Save up to 75% off at the Great Gap Sale.
H&M
SHOP NOW: Enjoy further markdowns up to 50% off at their Summer Sale.
Hautelook
SHOP NOW: Shop Sanctuary at up to 75% off, including plus and petites.
Macy's
SHOP NOW: Save 40% at Macy's Great Sandal Sale.
Old Navy
SHOP NOW: Take up to 65% off tops, dresses and shorts at Old Navy's Boom Boom Sale.
One Kings Lane
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 20% off sale (up to 60% off markdowns) on furniture and decor with code OKL20YES.
Sweaty Betty
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off in their End of Season Sale.
Target
SHOP NOW: Get a $5 gift card when you spend $20 on beauty items.
Torrid
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 50% off clearance items at their Semi-Annual Sale
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW: Score 40-60% off over 1,700 styles of bras, panties, lingerie, sleep, beauty and sport items at VS' Semi-Annual Sale.
