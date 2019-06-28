Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant! See More Stars Who Kept Their Baby News a Secret

Got a secret, can you keep it? Shay Mitchellsure can!

The Pretty Little Liars star surprised Hollywood on Friday by announcing she and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting a child together. 32-year-old Shay unveiled her baby bump in an artistic nude photo shared via social media, as well as an emotional YouTube video titled "Guess Who's Preggers." 

"When you're in the public eye there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," Shay recalled of her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret. "This for me has been the hardest. This is gonna be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore."

The video also detailed the great lengths Shay and her glam team went to conceal her tummy at red carpet events over the past several months. Now that the news is out there, Shay said she plans to take fans along for her ride to motherhood in a new YouTube series called "Almost Ready." 

Shay Mitchell Rocks 1st Dress She Tried on to 2018 E! PCAs

So before it premieres on July 17, what better way to celebrate Shay's next adventure by remembering similar pregnancy journeys that transpired away from the public eye. 

Keep scrolling to find out how famous moms and dads like Kylie Jenner, Eva Mendes and Enrique Iglesias kept their baby news under wraps:

Shay Mitchell, Pre-SAG Awards Party 2019

Paul Archuleta/WireImage

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star surprised fans when she announced she was well into her pregnancy via an emotional YouTube video.

Rashida Jones

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rashida Jones

The Angie Tribeca actress secretly gave birth to her first child in Aug. 2018! She and her longtime beau, musician Ezra Koenig, named their son Isaiah Jones Koenig

Kylie Jenner, Pregnant

YouTube

Kylie Jenner

After months (and months) of speculation that the E! reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting their first child together, Kylie finally announced the birth of Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. She released an especially intimate, 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy journey behind closed doors. 

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

AKM-GSI

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova

Fans were treated to the unexpected news that the Spanish singer and tennis champ had welcomed twins in December 2017. Named Nicholas and Lucy, the longtime low-key pair have since shared photos of their precious newborns. 

Rachel McAdams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

Surprise! In February 2018, multiple source told E! News that the notoriously private Notebook star was pregnant with baby No. 1. Despite not confirming the news herself, McAdams has made few public appearances in recent months and was last photographed wearing baggy clothing. 

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, The Place Beyond the Pines

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling

As the king and queen of stealth pregnancy, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have managed to keep the news of both of their daughters' births impressively under wraps. As they rarely ever share details about their personal life to begin with, news of the actress' first pregnancy didn't break until she was already seven months along. As for the second pregnancy, reporters found out Mendes was expecting again less than two weeks before she gave birth—except, the world didn't find out she actually gave birth until the next month

Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford

WENN.com

Carey Mulligan

The Oscar nominee may have been able to keep her second pregnancy a complete surprise had photographers not snapped her outside of a restaurant in London with a noticeable baby bump, less than three months before giving birth

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tasha McCauley

Boba Fett / BACKGRID

Joseph Gordon Levitt

The actor and his wife Tasha McCauley became parents for the second time, less than two months after the couple unintentionally announced the pregnancy news with a casual stroll. McCauley's baby bump was center stage as paparazzi captured the couple, confirming another little one on the way for the pair. 

Alexis Bledel, Tribeca Film Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Alexis Bledel

News broke of the actress' first birth in May 2016, months after the star secretly welcomed a son in the fall. In fact, fans found out thanks to her Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, who happened to unknowingly spill the beans to Glamour ahead of the upcoming Netflix revival of the WB series.

Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took fans entirely by surprise when she announced her and her husband Marco Perego had welcomed a third son, considering the two had not revealed beforehand that they were expecting again. "Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," the Star Trek actress announced online at the time. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Lucy Liu, Baby Rockwell

Courtesy: Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu

The Elementary actress surprised fans when she shared a photo of her newborn son on social media back in August 2015. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In [love]," she captioned a shot of herself cradling her newborn baby. A rep for the actress later told E! News, "I can confirm that Lucy Liu is the proud mother of Rockwell Lloyd Liu, brought into the world via gestational carrier."

Tyra Banks

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

Tyra Banks

After speaking publicly about her fertility struggles in previous years, the supermodel surprisingly announced in January 2016 that she had officially become a mom. "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world," she wrote on Instagram at the time. 

Congratulations to Shay!

