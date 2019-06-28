Surprise! Shay Mitchell Reveals She's Pregnant

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her rainbow baby.
The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars and You star revealed the news on Friday via a topless Instagram photo showing her sporting a large baby bump.
"Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she wrote.
The news comes several months after actress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last year.
Mitchell also announced her pregnancy via a YouTube video, which also shows her with her boyfriend, TV host Matte Babel, at her pregnancy shoot. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017.
The segment, titled "Guess Who's Preggers," teases Mitchell's new series, Almost Ready, which is "due 7/17/19."
"When you're in the public eye there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," she says in the video. "This for me has been the hardest. This is gonna be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore."
"I'm gonna be so happy when this comes out," she continues. "I could be pregnant. I can be like not suck my stomach in...months of hiding, it's been a really lonely journey. I think pregnancy is awesome for the most part but it's also really f--king lonely."
She adds, "Now it's about us and I would never want it to be like I'm not confident of us. I'm extremely confident now because I have my baby growing inside me. It didn't feel right to just put up a photo and be like, 'I'm pregnant' and have people just think that everything has been peaches or rainbows. This is real life that I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time."
Mitchell also wrote alongside the video, "There is something in the oven and it's not my pizza!!! WOW... It's kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you. It's exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn't until I couldn't hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts. We're beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I've learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven't even scratched the surface! It's going to be a wild ride!!"