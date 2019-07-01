Shop Your July 2019 Horoscope!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you believe it's July already?! And with a new month comes a new monthly horoscope!

July has Mercury Retrograde, along with several of the big planets, to turn our attention inward this month, forecasts our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield.

"Like chicks pecking our way out of a shell, effort is required, but that effort opens up whole new worlds," Lisa says. "Don't waste time angry at where dreams haven't come true yet. This month, you realize instead it's an invitation for you to add your magic to making dreams real. Dress for success, whatever that really means for you."

Keep scrolling to see what will help you add your magic best this month...