From Liam Hemsworth to Idris Elba, This Is Your Guide to Quibi, Its New Shows and Stars

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 11:20 AM

Liam Hemsworth

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Where can you find shows from and starring Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg and so many others? Quibi! So...what's Quibi?

The new streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg is described as "a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood." It's designed "for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing." Think shorter shows, most around 10 minutes long.

Hemsworth is the latest star to sign on to a project on the mobile platform. He'll star as Dodge Maynard in an action thriller about a man battling a terminal illness, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife. To take care of her, he takes an offer to participate in a deadly game only to discover he's not the hunter, but the prey. Nick Santora wrote the project, Phil Abraham will direct.

Watch

Miley Cyrus Attends Liam Hemsworth's Premiere Without Him

Hemsworth's show is just the lasted project set for Quibi. Here's what else is in the works:

Stephen Curry

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook

Benedict Men

This docuseries about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.

Idris Elba

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elba vs. Block

Idris Elba and Ken Block team for this new car stunt series.

Tyra Banks

John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Beauty

Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In every episode, Banks will tackle different topics about the beauty industry, aiming to take down barriers and challenge norms.

Anna Kendrick

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Dummy

Anna Kendrick will star and executive produce the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.

Justin Timberlake

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is slated to star in a series where he'll ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to get into the business, then he'll sing a duet with them.

Lena Waithe

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Mercedes-Benz and Lena Waithe

You Ain't Got These

Lena Waithe is dipping her toe into unscripted programming with a series about sneaker culture.

Zac Efron, Dylan Efron

Instagram

Kill the Efrons

Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location with no tools to survivor, just the cameras following them. Can they make it work?

Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A "Creepy" Steven Spielberg Show

Steven Spielberg is writing the series that's a "super scary story" that will only be available to watch at midnight on Quibi.

Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chrissy's Court

Chrissy Teigen will preside over her own courtroom series. She'll adjudicate real small-claims cases. Her mom, Villaluck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as bailiff.

Don Cheadle

Leon Bennett/Getty Image

Don't Look Deeper

This sci-fi drama series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes into the future" and follows a high school senior who can't shake a feeling that something isn't right…and she's not human.

Paula Pell

Chris Haston/NBC

Mapleworh Murders

Paula Pell, who starred in Wine Country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves the crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features guest victims and suspects. 30 Rock's John Lutz is also starring in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.

Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV

Punk'd and Singled Out

These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received a 20-episode order with episodes coming in under 10 minutes in length. Punk'd is back pranking celebs, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Singled Out will allow singles to find love no matter their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.

