The Haunting of Bly Manor Books Hill House Star Victoria Pedretti

The Haunting of Hill House is over, now it's time for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Netflix announced the details of the next chapter in the new anthology series, including the return of Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti. She played Nellie Crain in the first season.

"I play Dani, a governess who takes care of two very unusual children," Pedretti said in a video released on Twitter. "I'm so excited to get going. It'll hit Netflix in 2020 and I think you're going to love it."

The title was revealed in February 2019 and the new season is inspired by The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.