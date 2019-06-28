Beth Chapman to Be Honored With "True Hawaiian Style" Memorial Service

Fans are invited to say goodbye to Beth Chapman in "true Hawaiian style."

Just days after the 51-year-old reality star's untimely death amid a battle with throat cancer, her loved ones are honoring her life with a memorial service at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii on Saturday. Cecily and Lyssa Chapman, Beth's daughter and stepdaughter, invited the public to join the family and pay tribute, a press release explained, noting Beth's love of Hawaii. "I love Hawai'i the most," she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha," the press release read.

The memorial will include a Hawaiian chant, prayer and paddle out with family and friends. Attendees are asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers and not leis, as the strings can be harmful to ocean life. For social media posts, the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog was noted.