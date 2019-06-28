Miranda Lambert Shows Husband Brendan McLoughlin a Little Love in the Big Apple

Miranda Lambert has a lot of love for one very special member of the New York Police Department.

The country superstar took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture of her smiling alongside her hubby Brendan McLoughlin, who just so happens to be an NYPD officer. The sweet snapshot showed the singer wrapping her arm around her spouse while they stood in front of a picturesque backdrop of the city's skyline.

"NYPDA," she captioned the photo.

She also couldn't help but gush about her main man in the comments section. After fellow artist Brandi Carlile wrote "Good Lord that man's face" underneath the picture, Lambert replied, "I know it's ridiculous." And when singer Randy Houser commented "love it," Lambert replied, "Aint he a peach?"

Of course, this newlywed bliss should come as no surprise to the two-time Grammy winner's fans. After all, the lovebirds have been spotted enjoying several cute couple's moments since they tied the knot in a surprise wedding back in February. For instance, they were photographed linking arms on a romantic stroll in April and posed with some cute puppies in May.