Dan + Shay Thought Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Las Vegas Wedding Was a Prank

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 9:18 AM
When Dan + Shay were asked to perform at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' surprise wedding in Las Vegas, they thought they were being pranked.
Imagine the country music duo's surprise when it turned out to not only be a genuine event, but that the nuptials and their serenade would be witnessed by scores of fans worldwide, despite initial plans to keep it private. The Game of Thrones actress had married the Jonas Brothers singer at the city's famous A Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1, right after they all attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Diplo, who also attended the show and later hung out with Joe and his group, wound up at the couple's wedding and livestreamed it on his Instagram Story.
"For the longest time, we weren't sure if we could talk about it," Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney said on Friday on NBC's Today show's third hour, when asked about the wedding.
"We were like so hush about it, band mate Dan Smyers said. "They texted us a few days before. We thought it was like a prank and we're like, 'Sure, we'll do it.' We were so DL, we didn't tell anyone on our team, we're like, we just have this like engagement after the award show. We get there and our phones are blowing up and everyone's like, 'Diplo's live on Instagram and he's doing this wedding and you guys are singing. This is so crazy.' I think still to this day we're like, 'Should we talk about this?'"
Diplo himself had also thought the couple's first wedding wasn't real at first.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
"I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I really didn't know it was going on," he said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest earlier this month, adding, "I didn't know I was like the only person recording this thing."
Jonas said during a radio interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old...We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous."
"It's tricky when people livestream it," Turner told NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit last month. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny."
And speaking of letting the cat out of the bag, Dr. Phil recently spilled the beans on the date of the second, larger wedding that Turner and Jonas plan to have in France. The two will exchange vows again this weekend.
