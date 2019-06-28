Guns N' Roses Drummer Steven Adler Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalized after a possible suicide attempt.

TMZ, which broke the news, quoted law enforcement sources as saying that someone at the musician's Los Angeles home called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to report that someone had stabbed themselves, and that cops later discovered Adler, 54 with a stab wound to his stomach. The outlet said he was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that they received a call from a private home, whose address matches that of Adler and wife Carolina's house, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday about a possible suicide attempt. When authorities reached the residence, they found a person suffering a medical emergency and transported them to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police determined no crime had been committed.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles Fire Department told People they called to the address for a possible stabbing and transported one patient to the local hospital.

It is unclear if Adler, who has battled substance abuse for years, was under the influence at the time.