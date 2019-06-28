Sophie Turner Goes Bridal for Pre-Wedding Celebration With Joe Jonas, Maisie Williams and More

Best Image / BACKGRID
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 7:52 AM
It's almost time for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to say "I do."
The Jonas Brothers band member and the Sansa Stark star were spotted enjoying a pre-wedding celebration in the South of France on Friday.
The bride-to-be wore a white, fitted dress with a square neckline and gold heels. She also slicked her hair back into a bun and painted her nails a light lilac. As for her future groom, he looked sharp in a dark pinstriped suit and white collared shirt. He also sported a pair of bright white shoes and accessorized his look with a watch.
The two were surrounded by several of their family members, including Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. They were also joined by a few of their friends—including Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who is reportedly in the wedding party.
The DNCE singer and the actress have been celebrating their upcoming second trip down the aisle all week. For instance, the couple hung out by the pool with the groom's famous family members on Thursday and enjoyed river cruise in Paris with their nearest and dearest earlier in the week.
To see more photos from their pre-wedding festivities, check out the gallery below.
The bride-to-be wears a white, fitted dress with a square neckline at a pre-wedding celebration in the South of France with her nearest and dearest.
Arya Stark is finally here!
It won't be long now until it's time to tie the knot.
Just look at the happy couple!
Joe and Sophie are spotted spending time by the pool at the Château de Tourreau.
The actress can be seen attempting to cool down with a fan while walking alongside her singer beau.
Nick and Priyanka enjoy a drink by the pool.
Kevin and Danielle hold on to their drinks as they arrive at the pool.
Sophie wears a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt while exiting her hotel in the South of France with her hubby-to-be.
The singer and the Sansa Stark star are joined by his fellow JoBro Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.
The actress dons a green dress with a pretty floral pattern on her way to dinner at her hotel's restaurant.
The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!
The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.
The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.
The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.
It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?
Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush corset with Poppy lissiman sunglasses while her hubby opts for something more casual.
There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.
The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too.
Sophie's white dress from Choosy and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to.
When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag and the grenson hiking boot from House of Holland, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.
It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account.
Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.
From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud.
With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.
We can't wait until the big day!
