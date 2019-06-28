A Whitney Houston Song Just Dropped—7 Years After Her Death

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 28, 2019 6:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Whitney Houston

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Stop everything because a Whitney Houston song just dropped—and it will immediately make you want to dance with somebody. 

Just in time to send you into the weekend with your car windows down, a decades-old recording from the late musical icon is here. The song is a cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 hit, "Higher Love," newly remixed by Kygo.

Clive Davis, who first signed the songstress to Arista Records, teased the release on social media Thursday. According to a video the legendary music executive shared, Houston performed a cover of the song back in 1990 during her Feels So Right Tour in Japan and re-recorded the song a year later. Though, according to Davis, it had been intended for her third studio album, I'm Your Baby Tonight, Houston's version was never officially released save for as a Japan-only bonus track on the album. 

Watch

Whitney Houston's Brother Talks Letting Go of Secrets

"When [producer] Narada Michael Walden sent me ‘Higher Love' with the Whitney vocal, we didn't want her being a cover artist at that time," Davis explained to Rolling Stone

Now, nearly 30 years later—and seven years since her untimely death—the song is officially out for everyone to hear, with a Kygo twist. 

"I'm incredibly honored to have been able to work on this amazing vocal from one of the most legendary artists of all time!" the famed DJ and record producer wrote on social media. "Hope you guys love it as much as I do."

And, with a possible touring hologram and album of unreleased music in discussion for the superstar's estate, which signed with Primary Wave Music Publishing recently, we'll be hearing a lot more of Whitney soon. 

"The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and our new partner Primary Wave are delighted with the collaboration between Kygo and Whitney. We knew Kygo would be the right producer to enhance Whitney's powerful vocal performance on ‘Higher Love,'  to the standards and expectations that Whitney's fans have recognized for over three decades," Pat Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law and executor of her estate, said in a statement.

"The resurgence of this precious archival performance will carry Whitney's musical legacy on to a younger generation for years to come. Everyone should be ready to dance to this uplifting and inspiring record-a testament to Kygo's incredible talent, and a reminder of why we fell in love with Whitney from the very beginning!!!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Whitney Houston , Music , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Demi Lovato, Instagram

Demi Lovato's Tiny New Tattoo Sends a Big Message

Lizzo Feels Intimidated By Rihanna in a Good Way

John Stamos Spitballs Idea for Another "Fuller House" Reboot

Kim Petras: Celebrate Pride Month With the "Heart to Break" Singer

Cardi B Gets Naked and Murderous in "Press" Video

Dixie Chicks Collabing With Taylor Swift on New Album?

Ariana Grande's Hair: Then & Now

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.