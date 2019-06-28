A Whitney Houston Song Just Dropped—7 Years After Her Death

Stop everything because a Whitney Houston song just dropped—and it will immediately make you want to dance with somebody.

Just in time to send you into the weekend with your car windows down, a decades-old recording from the late musical icon is here. The song is a cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 hit, "Higher Love," newly remixed by Kygo.

Clive Davis, who first signed the songstress to Arista Records, teased the release on social media Thursday. According to a video the legendary music executive shared, Houston performed a cover of the song back in 1990 during her Feels So Right Tour in Japan and re-recorded the song a year later. Though, according to Davis, it had been intended for her third studio album, I'm Your Baby Tonight, Houston's version was never officially released save for as a Japan-only bonus track on the album.