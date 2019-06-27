Lizzo Reveals the One and ''Only'' Performer Who Intimidates Her—And We'd Have to Agree

Lizzo cannot stop singing her praise for Rihanna.

Like most people, the singer is a huge fan of the Fenty designer. So when Lizzo saw that Ri-Ri gave her a standing ovation for her outstanding performance of "Truth Hurts" at the 2019 BET Awards, she was more than a bit excited. She tells E! News exclusively, "Rihanna is incredible, it's like I've always wanted to be friends with Rihanna. Like, who don't want to be friends with Rihanna?"

However, it may come as a surprise that Lizzo was glad she didn't actually see the "Work" singer in the audience while she was performing because she "would've been a little bit more nervous" than she already was. In fact, the musician says she assumed that Rihanna would've missed the performance or gone to the bathroom to "take a pee pee" while she was onstage.

And who can blame the star for getting nervous in the presence of one of the most famous celebrities?