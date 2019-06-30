Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Next Level Basic Guide to #OOTD

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, there a few things you already know about Stassi Schroeder.

She loves her boyfriend Beau Clark, savors a good birthday party and nails her #OOTD on Instagram Stories every single time.

Her fashionable posts on social media have developed such a following that National #OOTD Day was created and is being celebrated today.

"When you post an #OOTD on social media and you see your friends are liking it and leaving fire emojis, it is just as great as receiving a compliment from a random stranger on the street. For me, it perks up my day and makes me feel good about myself!" Stassi explained to E! News exclusively. "So with that in mind, I wanted to start a national holiday that would be both about fashion and having fun but also about embracing a way to make everyone feel good about themselves and celebrate each other's individual style."

For this year's celebration, the Next Level Basic author is also celebrating the release of her Outfit of the Day X JustFab collection available online.