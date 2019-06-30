Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Next Level Basic Guide to #OOTD

EXCLUSIVE!

If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, there a few things you already know about Stassi Schroeder.

She loves her boyfriend Beau Clark, savors a good birthday party and nails her #OOTD on Instagram Stories every single time.

Her fashionable posts on social media have developed such a following that National #OOTD Day was created and is being celebrated today.

"When you post an #OOTD on social media and you see your friends are liking it and leaving fire emojis, it is just as great as receiving a compliment from a random stranger on the street. For me, it perks up my day and makes me feel good about myself!" Stassi explained to E! News exclusively. "So with that in mind, I wanted to start a national holiday that would be both about fashion and having fun but also about embracing a way to make everyone feel good about themselves and celebrate each other's individual style."

For this year's celebration, the Next Level Basic author is also celebrating the release of her Outfit of the Day X JustFab collection available online.

Watch

Vanderpump Rules Stars Gush Over A-List Fans Lady Gaga & Rihanna

"I wanted to do something that I would wear," Stassi explained to us at the launch party held at Norah. "I love off the shoulder things. I love smart looking clothes. I love monochromatic pieces. I love sets so that is the whole vibe that I wanted."

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Courtesy of JustFab

And whether you're new to the #OOTD game or a seasoned pro who has already found their lighting and angle, there's a reason to celebrate today.

"It's not like a set of rules. That's what #OOTD is about. It's not like, ‘Oh you have to wear the most high fashion outfit or what's in style.' It's about wearing what makes you feel comfortable," Stassi shared. "Even if you're wearing sweat pants, if that makes you feel like I'm a boss, then that's what it is. It's about taking the time to really know yourself and do what makes you feel comfortable."

In honor of the big day, we decided to compile just some of Stassi's many fashionable looks on Instagram. As an added bonus, Stassi shared the designers and brands behind the outfits.

So what are you waiting for? Start shopping and browsing in our gallery below.

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram

Just Fabulous

"This outfit I feel totally myself in," Stassi shared with E! News while wearing the look at Norah in West Hollywood. 

Top: JustFab
Pants: JustFab
Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Got Pride?

"It was his idea and sometimes I feel like an ass for not giving him more credit because it was his idea two years ago," Stassi shared with E! News when giving credit to Beau for the #OOTD holiday. "It's just really sweet." 

Stassi:

Romper: Show Me Your Mumu
Shoes: Marni

Beau:

Hat: Huntees
Shirt and Fanny Pack: Tipsy Elves
Shorts: Diesel
Shoes: Vans

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram

Wedding Ready

While celebrating her sister's wedding, Stassi stayed away from white. After all, it was Georgianna Aubin's day to shine! 

Dress: Anthropologie Bridal

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Airport Style

Whoever said you can't dress cool while flying clearly hasn't met this couple. 

Stassi:

Jacket: IRO
Jeans: BlankNYC
Bag: Staud
Shoes: Chanel

Beau:

Shirt: Levi's
Shorts: Chubbies
Shoes: Vans

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Pretty in Pink

Never be afraid of color! 

Top: Acler
Shorts: Wayf
Shoes: SJP

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Poolside Chic

Whether you're in Miami or Palm Springs, if there's water nearby, you got to look cool! 

Stassi:

Bow: Trace Henningsen
Coverup: Vitamin A
Shoes: Chanel

Beau:

Hat: Panama Jack
Glasses: Ray Ban
Shirt and Shorts: J Crew
Shoes: Native Rubber

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Business Boss

Note from Stassi: Never forget about accessories! 

Bow: Trace Henningsen
Coat: L'Agence
Jeans: Levi's
Bag: YSL
Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Party On

"You have to know there are outfits you wear during the day and some at night," Stassi explained when detailing her JustFab collection. "But all of the pieces are able to transform in the night when you mix and match them." 

Jumpsuit: Michelle Mason
Shoes: Chanel

Stassi Schroeder, #OOTD

Instagram Stories

Summertime Style

With temperatures heating up, Stassi knows just what to wear in the summer months. 

Sunglasses: Tom Ford
Top and Shorts: Zara
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

