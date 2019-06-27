John Stamos Has Ideas For Another Full House Spinoff

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 2:24 PM
Fuller House may currently be heading into its fifth and final season, but John Stamos doesn't think this has to be the end of the story of this family.
"I don't think it's done either," he told E! News while promoting the annual 4th of July concert A Capitol Fourth, which he hosts. "I think there's a play that we go backward, like what happened before?"
"If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister Pam dies, and that's why it's the three men raising the three girls, so I'd like to explore that—the brother/sister, maybe go back. We'll see," he continued.
Full House was about Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (Stamos), and Joey (Dave Coulier) raising Danny's three daughters after the death of Danny's wife and Jesse's sister, Pam. Fuller House is about two of those daughters, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and their friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) raising DJ's three sons after the death of her husband.
The time before Pam's death has never really been explored, and she was only ever seen once in a home video, where she was played by Christine Houser. According to her character Wiki page, she was 29 when she died in 1987, when DJ was 10, Stephanie was five, and Michelle (Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen) was just a few months old.
Stamos didn't specify exactly when his spinoff idea would take place, and didn't indicate how he himself would be involved. We're not saying he couldn't play 24 again, but we're not not saying it either. Whatever happens, it would likely be very '80s and we would likely be very into that.
Netflix
Stamos will once again be hosting A Capitol Fourth, the annual Fourth of July concert, from Washington DC, and he says it's become "the highlight of [his] year."
This year's concert will feature Carole King and the cast of the Broadway musical Beautiful, violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, Vanessa Williams, Colbie Caillat, American Idol's Laine Hardy, The Voice's Maelyn Jarmon, the cast of Sesame Street, and more.
While he's played with the Beach Boys the past two years, Stamos says he's doing something a little different in 2019.
"This year, I'm doing something that I think's even going to top it. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. There's a section within the Wounded Warriors called MusiCorps--they're musicians--and lo and behold, they need a drummer."
Stamos will be performing live with MusiCorps, a "conservatory-level music rehabilitation program, formed in response to the needs of service members injured in Iraq and Afghanistan," per PBS.
A Capitol Fourth will air live on PBS Thursday, July 4 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.
Fuller House's fifth and final season will soon be coming to Netflix.
