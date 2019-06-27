One Day At a Time Has Been Saved By Pop TV After Netflix Cancellation

Season four will consist of 13 episodes, and it will air on Pop in 2020. The show will then be broadcast on CBS later in the year as part of the new deal to continue the series.

Pop is also the home of Schitt's Creek, which is currently heading into its sixth and final season.

"How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next," said Brad Schwartz, Pop TV President, in a statement. "If Schitt's Creek has taught us anything, it's that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn't be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face."