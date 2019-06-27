It's Luann vs. The Real Housewives of New York in Season 11 Reunion Trailer

Surprise surprise, the trailer for RHONY's season 11 reunion has got an awful lot of Luann de Lesseps.

Her sobriety journey and career as a cabaret singer have been major stress points this season of the Bravo reality show, and perhaps the best moment of the season came a couple of episodes ago when Bethenny Frankel lost her cool on the former countess. In the reunion, the other women also get to take some shots, including Lu's BFF Barbara Kavovit.

"I mean, you're not Adele, Luann!" she says, and Dorinda Medley does a very good impression of Lu's panic over having to stay in the fish room.