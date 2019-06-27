Kim Kardashian Addresses Cultural Appropriation Claims Surrounding Kimono Shapewear Line

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashianis standing by her decision to name her shapewear line Kimono.

In a statement to the New York Times the KKW Beauty founder is addressing the accusations that she is culturally appropriating the term Kimono. Since announcing the launch of the shapewear line, Kardashian has come under fire for misrepresenting the traditional Japanese garment and trying to trademark Kimono, especially considering it's place in the history of Japan. Moreover, some people appeared to find it disrespectful that she used the word kimono in connection to images of women in their undergarments.

While the moniker is partly inspired by her first name, similar to her Kimoji line, it is also derived from the traditional garment. In her statement, she shares,"I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment."

"I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture," the 38-year-old explains. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian Gets Help for Out-of-Control Psoriasis

She adds, "My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I'm incredibly proud of what's to come."

The already popular undergarment collection is set for release in July and will include bras, bodysuits, briefs and shorts. However, Kim insists that despite the name she does not intend to "design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment."

Kardashian also clarifies that her decision to trademark the name does not "preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
One Day at a Time

One Day At a Time Has Been Saved By Pop TV After Netflix Cancellation

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, World's World Cup 2019, Team England, Lionesses

David Beckham and Daughter Harper Meet and Cheer on Team England at Women's World Cup

The Real Housewives of New York, Reunion, Season 11

It's Luann vs. The Real Housewives of New York in Season 11 Reunion Trailer

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Teases Marriage With Kenneth Petty: Look Back at Their Romance

E-Comm: Stranger Things x Nike collab

Stranger Things x Nike Collab Is Here!

Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter

Dog the Bounty Hunter Calls Beth Chapman the "Sexiest Woman I've Ever Touched" in New Footage

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

The Game of Thrones Cast Is Reuniting One Last Time for Comic-Con, But Who's Missing?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.