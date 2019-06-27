The Game of Thrones Cast Is Reuniting One Last Time for Comic-Con, But Who's Missing?

Get your audience questions ready because Game of Thrones is heading to San Diego Comic-Con.

The series ended in May, but a large group of cast members will be in attendance at SDCC, likely to reminisce over the past eight seasons share stories from behind the scenes.

The panel, which takes place Friday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the biggest hall at the convention, will include Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (King Bran Stark), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also be on the panel, as well as director Miguel Sapochnik.