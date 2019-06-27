Goodbye, Cersei! Lena Headey Plans TV Return as Rita on Showtime

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Missing Lena Headey on your TV week after week? That will soon change. In addition to a voice role in Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Headey is now attached to star in Rita, an hour-long dramedy pilot for Showtime. The cable network handed out a pilot production order on the project.
In Rita, Headey will play the titular character, described as "a headstrong, unconventional teacher," Rita is also a single mom who "takes on every kind of authority—as well as her family—in a messy and unfiltered way."
Sounds like a good partner for Shameless.
"Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her," Jana Winograde, one of the presidents of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement. "It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force, whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role."
Headey will executive producer the pilot. Christina Torpe is creator and showrunner and is writing the pilot based on his original Danish series.
The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee isn't the only Game of Thrones star turning to comedy. Maisie Williams is slated to star in Two Weeks to Live for Sky, a UK broadcaster. Williams will play Kim Noakes, a young misfit with unusual skills, in the six-part series. Get more scoop on what the cast is up to now below.