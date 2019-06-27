Goodbye, Cersei! Lena Headey Plans TV Return as Rita on Showtime

Missing Lena Headey on your TV week after week? That will soon change. In addition to a voice role in Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Headey is now attached to star in Rita, an hour-long dramedy pilot for Showtime. The cable network handed out a pilot production order on the project.

In Rita, Headey will play the titular character, described as "a headstrong, unconventional teacher," Rita is also a single mom who "takes on every kind of authority—as well as her family—in a messy and unfiltered way."

Sounds like a good partner for Shameless.