Dog the Bounty Hunter's Beth Chapman to Be Cremated Before Family Memorials

Beth Chapman's family is coming together for a fond farewell.

E! News can confirm the Dog the Bounty Hunter star will be cremated, per her final wishes.

"There will be memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado," Beth's attorney shared with E! News. "The details are still being finalized."

The news comes as Dog the Bounty Hunter and those closest to Beth continue to mourn her loss. In his first televised interview since Beth's passing, Dog thanked friends and fans from around the world for their support and tributes.

"You kind of try to remember that you're celebrating life, but right now we're mourning the death," he shared with Hawaii News Now. "For a few years we knew this day would come. It came really unexpected, really fast."