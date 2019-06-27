Chrissy Teigen Just Got Trolled By Her Mom—and It's Too Good

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 10:48 AM

Chrissy Teigen

Feast your eyes on some masterful trolling from Chrissy Teigen's mom. 

While the Bring the Funny judge is usually the one to deliver some zingers on social media, it was Chrissy's mama Vilailuck that shared a hilarious punchline on Instagram late Wednesday. 

Back on Monday, Teigen appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, donning a seafoam green printed dress by 16ARLINGTON with feathered sleeves. However, someone familiar quickly borrowed it. 

"@chrissyteigen So Who wore better?" her mom asked on Instagram with a photo of herself in the dress next to a shot of her famous daughter. 

Chrissy Teigen on Luna Making Her Iconic Meme Face

Needless to say, the stunt quickly got people's attention online with many fans weighing in on the hilarious poll. 

And, as to be expected, it wasn't long before Chrissy caught wind of the stunt, too. 

So, what did the star have to say about her mom's new look? "Oh my god you dork."

