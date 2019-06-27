Naomi Campbell Says She Can Go Days Without Eating But Doesn't "Starve" Herself

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 10:45 AM
Naomi Campbell says she doesn't starve herself. But she does make it a point to not eat on some days.
The 49-year-old supermodel, one of the originals, made her comments on a recent episode of the ITV show Lorraine in her native U.K.
When asked if it was true that she eats nothing one day a week, effectively fasting for 24 hours, Campbell said, laughing, "Could be more than one day."
"I eat when I feel like it," she said. "I don't starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I don't [eat], I just want to do juice. It's too hot. [It's] never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It's just when I feel like it."
Campbell had told Oprah Winfrey in 2010 that she tries to go on the Master Cleanse, aka the Lemonade Diet, one Beyoncé famously underwent in 2006, lemonade, "three times a year."
"The most I've ever done it for is 18 days," she said. "It's good just to clean out your body once in a while."
In 2014, Campbell told Harper's Bazaar that she just became a vegetarian and that she does "juice cleanses two or three times per week."
In 2016, she told W Magazine, "We travel and eat so many different things that is important to just drink juice two days a week, once a month or so, to cleanse yourself, rebalance, and clean the blood."
Campbell also exercises to maintain her figure, although she didn't always do so.
"I got into working out two years ago," she said on Lorraine. "I like it. Not so much machines. Like, circuit training. It's not the same. I need to keep doing different things and I have a great trainer called Joe that I love working out with. I also work out here at [London gym] BXR, and kind of a community of trainers that come under Joe that...work with me around the world when I travel, so I get to keep it up. Mostly also, it's good for your mind."
Campbell had made similar comments about her newfound love for working out in an E! News interview in 2018.
"I can't go to a regular gym," she said. "That makes me nervous. I work out hard, just not [with] machines."
