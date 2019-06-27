Fan Bingbing and Fiancé Li Chen Break Up

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 10:37 AM
Getty Images
Fan Bingbing and Li Chen have called it quits, almost two years after getting engaged.
On Thursday, the X-Men: Days of Future Past star took to her Weibo page to announce the couple's split. In a message to her followers, Fan, who is China's highest-paid actress, wrote (translated to English), "People's life may experience various farewells. The love and warmth that we have gained in our encounters are turned into eternal power. Thank you for all your giving, support and love. Thank you for your care and love in the future."
She concluded her message with, "We are no longer us, we are still us."
The couple, who co-starred in the TV series The Empress of China, announced their engagement in Sept. 2017, after Li proposed at Fan's birthday party.
"It's us, forever," Fan captioned the announcement post on Instagram, along with photos from party.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Fan has been in the news over the past year after her sudden disappearance from the public eye. As fans grew worried about the star in September, reports emerged that she was involved in a possible tax evasion scandal in China.
She returned to social media earlier this year.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?