Kelly Ripa Just Made Us Feel Old With Her Latest—and Greatest—Family Throwback

Kids grow up so fast these days.

For many loyal daytime TV fans, they feel like they've had a front-row seat to watching Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids go from kids to teenagers.

After all, the talk-show host is open about her family dynamics on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In a new Instagram post, however, Kelly inadvertently gave fans a reason to feel old with a sweet throwback photo of her family.

"#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," she wrote on social media with her husband and three kids enjoying a picture-perfect vacation.