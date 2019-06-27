Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Allegedly Cheated on Girlfriend Haley Before the Show

More allegations have emerged about Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt.

The singer, who had been a fan favorite on the hit ABC reality series this season with Hannah Brown, has been accused of having a girlfriend (Haley Stevens) prior to going on the show. In an exclusive interview with E! News in mid-June, musician Haley opened up about her "love story" with Jed, which began last fall, prior to his Bachelorette casting.

According to Haley, their "whirlwind" romance included meeting each other's families and taking a vacation together to the Bahamas, where they allegedly expressed their love for one another. But then, Jed joined The Bachelorette, and he was gone.

"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation," Haley told E! News. "I could get choked up thinking about it right now."