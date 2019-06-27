Khloe Kardashian Hopes the Cheating Scandal Will Make Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson "Better" People

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 9:10 AM
Khloe Kardashian has been put through the wringer.
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American boss opens up about what she's faced amid the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.
While Kardashian knows that she has "to be really, really strong for this environment that we created," she hates that the situation "has to be so public." Nonetheless, the mother of one hopes this drama will make Jordyn and Tristan "better" people.
"As much as these people hurt us, I also know that if this can make them better and if I can be that person then…Like, I know I'm strong enough to do that," Kris Jenner's daughter states. "It just sucks it has to be so public."
Still, the experience hasn't been an easy one for Khloe.
"No one understands how I'm not just a TV show," Kardashian adds in a confessional. "Like, this is my life and it breaks my soul and it's happened so many times."
As you may recall, Kardashian received some backlash for tweets regarding Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk.
Thankfully, sister Kim Kardashian is there to give the heartbroken Khloe some insight.
"It was the most f--ked up situation. It should've never happened that way," the mother of four notes. "But, I think you just had had it on everyone taking advantage of you."
In fact, Khloe reveals she was taken aback by how "literally" people took her tweet.
"I would never blame solely one person for that. There's a multitude of things, so I feel bad," the Revenge Body star reflects. "Even though Jordyn played a part, I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. 'Cause that's not the truth and I only like to speak my truth."
For this candid conversation, be sure to watch the clip above.
