Why Luann de Lesseps Wants Her The Real Housewives of New York City Costars to "Get the F--k Out!"

Here's to The Real Housewives of New York City for bringing cabaret back to the masses. Luann de Lesseps' nightclub act has been a central storyline on the reality series, introducing millions to the idea of cabaret, so why should the season 11 finale be any different?

In a preview for the season-ender, Luann's backstage for her big Christmas show, and the ladies come by to see her—that is after they finish talking about Tinsley Mortimer's frozen dead dog. After all, this is Real Housewives.

"I'm sorry I couldn't get my head around the freezing and thawing thing," Dorinda Medley says. "I didn't know you could do that. Did you know you could freeze your dog and then thaw it out and do a viewing?"

Nope, Barbara Kavovit didn't.