Tina Knowles "Annoying" Beyoncé Is a Mood for Mothers and Daughters Everywhere

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 6:16 AM

Now matter how old or famous you get, you're not immune from being annoyed by your mom. Case in point: Beyoncé and Tina Knowles

As we've learned in recent years, Knowles' Instagram is a gold mine for candid moments with her famed family members, including her superstar daughter and granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. That was once again the case late Wednesday when a video of the beloved mother-daughter duo grabbed fans' attention. 

In the clip shared by Tina, she's trimming the songstress' hair while mimicking Bey's hairstylist, Neal Farinah. "All naturale!" she repeatedly teased as she combed through the star's long tresses. 

Bey was not having the narration. "Mama, that's really annoying. I mean very annoying," she said with her back to the camera.

"I was trimming my baby's hair today and i am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying," Tina explained in her Instagram caption. 

Meanwhile, Neal stood by his words. "WHAT WEAVE WHAT WIG. YES YES ALL NATURAL @mstinalawson @beyonce LET THEM KNOW," he wrote online. "SAY WHAT BLACK GIRLS GOT HAIR."

While their banter was entertaining, fans also loved seeing Tina on trimming duty. "There's just something about seeing black mothers still doing the hair of their daughters that makes me emotional," one fan commented. "This is beautiful!"

