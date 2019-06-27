The Obamas' Friendship With the Clooneys Goes Way Back: All the Fundraising, Bonding and Basketball That Led to Lake Como

"Clooney is my freebie," Michelle Obama said on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, echoing the result of many heartfelt conversations that have occurred between spouses all over the world.

Of course, the former first lady was just reading what was written for her as part of a scripted bit. In reality, George Clooney might feel more like a brother to her by now, so long has the actor been a part of her life.

Photos of Michelle and Barack Obamavisiting George and Amal Clooneyover the weekend at Villa Oleandra—Clooney's longtime summer home on Lake Como that he now shares with his wife and their twins, Alexander and Ella—inspired some serious vacation envy for the two families' many fans, thoughts of glamorous vistas, stimulating conversation and salty Trump jokes dancing through their heads.

But there's certainly nothing surprising about this foursome palling around together.

It has become obvious over the past two years that the Obamas are intent on unabashedly enjoying their post-White House lives to the utmost, and after going all over the world for the first time in eight years as civilians (sometimes with people such as Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen and Oprah Winfrey; sometimes without), it was time to check in once again with a friend who's been with them from the beginning.