Beth Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Slams Trolls Who "Degraded" Her Late Mother

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 5:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Beth Chapman's youngest daughter is speaking out after the death of her mother.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bonnie Chapman took to Twitter and paid tribute to a woman who touched many lives.

"Love you forever mom. You've got a halo now," she wrote on social media. "I'll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it's okay to let go."

While many fans, followers and viewers were quick to offer their condolences, there were some that were less than kind.

The comments couldn't be ignored by Bonnie who shared a message online.

Watch

Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Wife Beth

"For those talking s--t about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn't deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father's past," she wrote. "My mother fought for women's rights and was the kindest woman."

Beth Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Duane Chapman

Instagram

Bonnie added, "I'd never thought I'd lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed."

Earlier this morning, Dog the Bounty Hunter confirmed his wife's passing with a personal post on social media.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," he shared. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Her passing comes soon after it was revealed that Beth was placed in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Honolulu. She was battling throat cancer that returned in November 2018.

"We cannot let this experience tear us apart," Beth shared with her family during an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. "We need to bring us together. If this is the worst of it, then all it can be is better."

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Chapman family during this grieving time. Bonnie welcomed people to pay their respects in a Twitter post online

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Cancer , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Brother, Season 21

Big Brother Evicts First Houseguest of Season 21 "For Now"

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

See Every Glamorous Photo From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Week in Paris

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

How Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman Overcame Jail Time, Other Spouses and Unimaginable Loss to Build an Unbreakable Love

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen's Dream Real Housewives All Star Cast Might Surprise You

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Camila Cabello Asks Fans to Stop Causing Her ''More Pain'' After Matthew Hussey Split

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Everything We Know About Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Upcoming Wedding

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton's Cause of Death Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.