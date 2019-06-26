How Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman Overcame Jail Time, Other Spouses and Unimaginable Loss to Build an Unbreakable Love

"Ours is one of the greatest love story's [sic] never told. It's a love worth fighting 4!"

Just four weeks ago, that's how Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame captioned a photo of her husband Duane Chapman (aka Dog) on Instagram, thanking him for not only loving her, but remaining by her side and encouraging her as she battled the cancer she was first diagnosed with in September 2017. But now, Beth is gone, having passed away on Wednesday, June 26 after she was placed in a medically-induced coma days prior when she began having trouble breathing and never woke up. And while the sad reality is that there will be no more social media posts from the reality TV personality, no more opportunities for her family or her fans to hear from her, as she's left us and the pain behind and, as her husband wrote on Twitter when announcing her passing, "hiked the stairway to heaven," there's still time to tell that love story.

And it turns out that she was right—theirs really is a great love story. One that's as outrageous and outsized as their personalities would suggest. So, in honor of Beth, let's tell it.